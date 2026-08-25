Uber Debuts Live Video Streaming For Teen Rides, Letting Parents Watch

Uber has launched a new live video streaming feature for teen rides in the United States, allowing parents and guardians to watch their teenager’s trip in real time as the school year begins. Starting Tuesday (August 25), the feature is available in nine U.S. markets—Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Portland, San Antonio, Cleveland, Rhode Island, and El Paso—with plans to expand nationwide in the coming weeks.

The new feature works through the front-facing, or selfie, camera on the driver’s phone. When a ride starts, a push notification is sent to the account of the parent or guardian linked to the teen’s Uber account. By tapping the alert, the parent can watch a live video of the vehicle’s interior, seeing both the teen and the driver during the trip. Both the teen and the driver receive an in-app notification if a guardian begins watching.

Ashu Manohar, Uber’s director of product management, said the feature builds on existing safety tools for teen accounts, which already include live trip tracking, PIN verification, and audio recording. "Parents consistently tell us they want to feel connected and informed when their teens are on the go," Manohar told Good Morning America. "It's another way we're helping parents feel confident while giving teens the independence to get where they need to be."

The video stream automatically ends when the trip concludes, and the live feed is encrypted so only the linked guardian can view it in real time. Uber itself cannot access the video while the trip is underway. After the ride, the encrypted recording is stored on Uber’s servers for up to 14 days and may only be accessed by Uber if there is a safety incident report. If the video is not associated with a safety report, Uber deletes it after two weeks.

Drivers will receive onboarding about the new feature and will have the ability to preview their camera angle through the Safety Toolkit in the Uber app. The stream adapts to the driver’s device performance, and will pause automatically if the device battery is low or if there is an unstable connection.

The feature is optional for drivers, and only those who enable it will be matched with teen rides that allow live streaming, according to TechCrunch.

Uber introduced teen accounts in 2023, allowing teens ages 13 to 17 to request their own rides while staying connected to a parent’s account. The service is now available in more than 50 countries and has completed tens of millions of trips since launch. Uber says it plans to expand live video streaming for teen rides nationwide soon.