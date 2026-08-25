USS Lincoln May Stop In Thailand

By iHeartRadio

August 25, 2026

U.S. Conducts Blockade Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz
Photo: Handout / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier, is reportedly scheduled to make a port call in Thailand in early September before returning to its home port in San Diego. Crew members aboard the ship shared this information with family members, according to USA TODAY. The Lincoln has been at sea for over 270 days, marking a record-breaking deployment without a port call. The ship initially left San Diego in November 2025, with a six-month deployment expectation, but its mission extended due to U.S. operations in the Middle East.

The Navy has not officially commented on the ship's movements due to operational security concerns. However, the USS Abraham Lincoln's return to San Diego is anticipated within the coming weeks. Upon its return, the aircraft carrier is expected to be reassigned to Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, as reported by the Kitsap Sun.

During its deployment, the USS Abraham Lincoln faced scrutiny due to reports of challenging conditions on board, including mental health concerns and supply shortages. CBS 8 reported that Congresswoman Sara Jacobs has called for an investigation into these conditions, urging the House Armed Services Committee to conduct a field hearing in San Diego.

As the USS Abraham Lincoln prepares to return home, the focus remains on addressing the well-being of its crew members and understanding the challenges faced during its prolonged deployment.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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