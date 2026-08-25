Watch: Foo Fighters Play Rare One-Off Hollywood Bowl Show With Rarities

Foo Fighters traded their usual rock show for a night of orchestral arrangements at the Hollywood Bowl, joining the LA Philharmonic to celebrate departing music director Gustavo Dudamel.

The rock band performed a 15-song career-spanning set with a full orchestra and choir led by Dudamel, delivering fan favorites including “All My Life,” “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.”

The group also reached deep into its catalog, playing several live rarities, including “I Should Have Known” from Wasting Light. The rockers performed the tune for the first time since 2012, while “Razor” from In Your Honor returned to the set for the first time since 2006.

The Hollywood Bowl performance marked another collaboration between Foo Fighters and Dudamel. The conductor previously joined the band at Coachella in 2025 for performances of “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and “Everlong.”

Foo Fighters’ current “Take Cover Tour” resumes in September. Watch the performance below.