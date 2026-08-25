Wisconsin Declines Election Bribery Charges Against Elon Musk

A Wisconsin prosecutor has decided not to charge Elon Musk with election bribery related to his actions during the state's Supreme Court election in 2025. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke announced on Tuesday (August 25) that he would not pursue charges against the billionaire CEO. Musk had promised $1 million checks to voters in a social media post, which he later clarified to be for those who signed a petition against activist judges.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission had previously referred two complaints against Musk, suggesting that his actions might have violated the state’s bribery election laws. However, Gruenke concluded that no one received anything of value for voting or promising to vote. He stated, "Even if I could convince a jury that the original post was still a bribe, I do not believe that a jury would convict Elon Musk of a crime after considering the intent, the second post, and the fact nothing of value was ever given to anyone for voting."

Musk's initial post, made in March 2025, indicated that he would speak in Wisconsin and limit entrance to those who voted in the Supreme Court election, offering two $1 million checks. The post was later revised to specify that attendance was limited to those who signed a petition against activist judges, with the money to be given to advocates of the petition. Gruenke described the situation as "a simple case of a poorly worded statement that was corrected and brought into compliance with the law."

Despite the decision not to press charges, the case has sparked significant political debate. Some Democratic legislators argued that Musk's actions amounted to bribery and have pushed for tighter anti-bribery laws in the state. However, no legislation has been enacted yet.

The election in question was a high-stakes race, with Musk and his allies spending over $20 million supporting Republican nominee Brad Schimel, who ultimately lost to Democratic nominee Susan Crawford.