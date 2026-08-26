49ers Coach, Players Unfazed By Owner's Arrest

The recent arrest of San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has not distracted the team, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan and star linebacker Fred Warner. York was arrested on Sunday (August 23) and pleaded no contest on Monday to charges related to an attempt to solicit prostitution.

Shanahan addressed the situation on Tuesday, emphasizing that York's personal issues have no impact on the team's operations. "From a football standpoint, it has no effect on us," Shanahan said, as reported by Yahoo Sports. He added that the arrest has not been a topic of discussion in team meetings and remains a personal matter for York.

Warner echoed Shanahan's sentiments, stating that while the players are aware of the situation, it hasn't been a focus within the locker room. "We're so hyper-focused in this building on trying to prepare for Week One," Warner said, according to Yahoo Sports. He stressed that the team is concentrating on improving and preparing for the upcoming season.

York has been away from the team, residing in Ohio, where he grew up, during most of the training camp. Shanahan noted that York's absence has not altered the team's decision-making process. Since hiring Shanahan and general manager John Lynch in 2017, York has empowered them to handle football decisions, a practice that continues despite recent events.

Shanahan also advised his team to be "smart" and avoid becoming part of the story when such situations arise. Despite the off-field drama, Warner maintained that the team's focus remains on football and preparing for the challenges of the upcoming 17-game season.