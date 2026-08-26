Astros' Espada Will Finish The Season As Manager

The Houston Astros announced on Tuesday (August 25) that Joe Espada will remain as the team's manager for the rest of the season, despite recent upheavals within the organization. This decision follows the firing of General Manager Dana Brown earlier this week. Espada, who was informed that his contract will not be renewed beyond this season, chose to stay with the team rather than leave immediately.

The Astros, currently tied for first place in the American League West with a 65-66 record, have faced challenges throughout the season. Espada missed Sunday's game due to a family emergency but is expected to manage the upcoming series in New York. Despite the team's struggles, owner Jim Crane expressed his support for Espada to complete the season.

Crane, who is taking a more hands-on approach following Brown's departure, will oversee baseball operations alongside senior adviser Jeff Bagwell and assistant general managers Charles Cook, Gavin Dickey, and Connor Huff. The Astros plan to conduct a full-time GM search in the offseason.

Espada's future with the team remains uncertain beyond this season, as the Astros aim to secure a playoff berth. The team has faced injuries and roster challenges, but Espada has maintained a strong relationship with the players and front office. As the season progresses, the Astros will continue to navigate these changes while striving for postseason success.