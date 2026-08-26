Barry Manilow Announces Touring Break: 'Pushing A Little Too Hard'

By Will Mendelson

August 26, 2026

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Barry Manilow is taking a break from touring after recently canceling two of his Las Vegas residency performances.

The 83-year-old music legend announced the news Tuesday (Aug. 25) on Instagram, telling fans he plans to return to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in October.

“Hi everybody — Barry here,” Manilow began. “And I want you to be the first to know that we’re going to take a quick break.”

Manilow said he recently wrapped a busy summer tour that included 29 shows over 68 days.

“The shows were fantastic. The audiences were fantastic. And I sounded fantastic. But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard,” he explained. "Now we all need to sit down and shut up,” Manilow joked, adding that he plans to return to the stage Oct. 8.

Manilow’s announcement comes days after he canceled his Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 performances at the Westgate. At the time, he cited “technical and vocal problems” as the reason he was unable to perform.

New Westgate concert dates are expected to be announced next week.

Barry Manilow
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