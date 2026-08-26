Bengals' Chase Watches Practice After Knee Injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is taking a break from practice to rest his knee after a minor injury scare. The 26-year-old athlete appeared to hyperextend his left knee during Tuesday's (August 25) training camp session. On Wednesday (August 26), Chase was seen on the sidelines in street clothes before heading inside for treatment.

Chase assured reporters that the injury was just a "little hyperextension" and that he could play if needed. He said, "Just a football play. Missed step, missed my footing, and just a little tweak, but I'm fine." Despite the scare, Chase remained on the field during practice, watching alongside his teammates.

With the Bengals set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale on Friday (August 28), Chase was already expected to sit out, as the team plans to rest their starters. The Bengals' regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled for September 13, giving Chase ample time to recover.

Chase, entering his sixth season, has been a key player for the Bengals, boasting impressive stats with 520 receptions for 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns over 78 games. His performance last season earned him first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year.