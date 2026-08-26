Bengals' WR Chase Avoids Serious Injury

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025
Photo: Ben Jackson / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals received a scare during Tuesday's (August 25) practice when star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suffered a knee injury. Chase, attempting to catch a deep pass from quarterback Joe Burrow, landed awkwardly on his left knee. Despite the concerning nature of the non-contact injury, Chase managed to limp off the field under his own power and later reassured fans of his condition.

Chase provided an update shortly after the incident, stating he was "good" and described the injury as a "little hyperextension." He mentioned that he could have continued practicing if necessary. According to Yahoo Sports, Chase said, "If I had a game tomorrow, I would play." His comments have alleviated concerns about his availability for the Bengals' upcoming games.

The Bengals are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason finale on Friday, but Chase's participation remains uncertain. With the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13, the team has time to ensure Chase's full recovery. Cincinnati.com reported that Chase stayed on the sidelines for the remainder of practice, indicating no immediate need for further medical attention.

Chase's performance has been crucial for the Bengals, with 125 receptions, 1,412 yards, and eight touchdowns in 2025, despite Burrow missing significant time. If Chase were to miss any games, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas would be expected to step up in his absence.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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