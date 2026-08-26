"I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you," she continued. "I will treasure that forever."



Beyoncé had a chance to work with Dolly Parton while recording her Cowboy Carter album. Parton had her own spoken intro that leads into Bey's version of "Jolene." Parton not only blessed the Grammy Award-winning singer's rendition of her 1973 classic, but she also contributed vocals to other tracks. The veteran singer-actress said she was so impressed by Beyoncé's "Jolene" that she wanted to rewrite the song.



"Thank you for your profound impact on the world," Bey concluded. "You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art, you are truly one of one. Rest peacefully."



Beyoncé joined the chorus of legends who've paid homage to Dolly Parton. Eminem, Flavor Flav, Denzel Curry, and others have also taken to social media and shared their tributes. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Dolly Parton below.

