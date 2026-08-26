Billy Corgan Doubles Down On AI Criticism In Music: 'Inauthentic Journey'

Billy Corgan is doubling down on his criticism of artificial intelligence in music, arguing that artists risk losing something essential when technology is used to shortcut the creative process.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman revealed that a prominent figure in the tech industry offered him an early version of AI music technology roughly seven years ago.

Corgan said the technology had analyzed music history and could tell him which chords, beats, tempos and keys to use to give his music a better chance of reaching listeners. He rejected it.

“I said, ‘I’m not interested,’” the rock veteran recalled. “My whole life is standing on a stage playing my music, and that’s just the way it is.”

Corgan acknowledged that refusing AI could eventually put him at a disadvantage but said he would rather accept that possibility than compromise his principles.

He also expressed concern about the message that AI-assisted shortcuts could send to young musicians, arguing that success shouldn't come from manipulating the system.

“If God gives you a talent and then you want to cheat with that talent, then why did God give you that talent?” Corgan said. "The journey is ultimately inauthentic."

Back in April, the musician vowed he'd never use AI in music, calling it a "deal with the devil."