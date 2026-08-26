Blair Wins Georgia’s 13th District House Election

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

Voters Head To The Polls In Kentucky's Primary Election
Photo: Jon Cherry / Getty Images News / Getty Images

NBC News projects that Everton Blair has won the special U.S. House election in Georgia’s 13th District. Blair, a former Gwinnett County School Board Chairman, defeated Marcye Scott in the runoff election held on Tuesday (August 25). Both candidates advanced from a special primary election in July after no candidate received a majority of the vote.

Blair, a Democrat, will serve the remainder of the late U.S. Representative David Scott's term. Marcye Scott, the daughter of the late congressman, was one of the top two vote-getters in the initial special election, receiving about 46% of the vote, while Blair garnered approximately 38%. According to PBS, Blair performed particularly well in his home base of Gwinnett County, securing 56% of the vote there.

The election outcome will slightly reduce the Republican majority in the U.S. House. Blair was the only candidate in the special election who also ran for the full-term seat, placing third in the May 19 Democratic primary. State Rep. Jasmine Clark won that primary and will face Republican Jonathan Chavez in November.

As reported by The Hill, the special election was called following the death of David Scott on April 22. Neither Blair nor Marcye Scott is running for the full term that begins on January 3, 2027.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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