Buccaneers' Rookie Bain Nursing Shoulder Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to be ready for Week One. The first-round pick recently suffered an AC joint sprain, which is not considered serious, according to multiple sources. Bain has about three weeks to recover before the Buccaneers start their season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (September 13).

Bain, who was selected 15th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, has already made a strong impression during training camp. Despite concerns about his arm length and a past car crash, Bain has shown his prowess as a pass rusher. Viral clips of him excelling in drills have circulated, raising excitement among fans and teammates alike. Former Bucs head coach Jon Gruden even compared Bain to James Harrison, dismissing concerns about his arm length.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht expressed satisfaction with Bain's performance so far, stating that Bain has exceeded expectations. Licht noted Bain's dedication to improving his skills, saying, "He's staying after practice working on his craft, he's staying after hours in the weight room."

Despite the injury, Bain's potential impact on the Buccaneers' defense is significant. The team ranked in the middle of the pack last season with 37 sacks and is looking for more consistent pressure from its front seven. Bain's presence could be crucial, especially with ongoing issues like Vita Vea's holdout and Baker Mayfield's contract situation.