Cardinals Coach Unsure About RB's Status

The Arizona Cardinals are facing uncertainty regarding the status of their running back, James Conner, as the regular season approaches. Head coach Mike LaFleur expressed concerns during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers, stating that Conner's availability for Week One remains uncertain. Conner is recovering from a season-ending foot injury and has been limited throughout training camp.

In addition to Conner's situation, the Cardinals are also dealing with an injury to first-round rookie running back Jeremiyah Love. Love suffered a high ankle sprain during his preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite initial optimism, Love's condition has raised concerns, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason. The team hopes he can recover in time for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13.

The Cardinals' backfield depth is being tested as Love's absence adds to the challenges. Conner has yet to participate in full team drills, and Trey Benson is also sidelined with knee issues. As a result, Tyler Allgeier is expected to take on a more significant role in the backfield.

LaFleur's comments about Love's injury have sparked criticism from fans, who are questioning the transparency of the team's communication. Some fans have expressed frustration over the decision to give Love significant playing time in a preseason game, while others are concerned about the lack of detailed updates on his condition.

Despite the setbacks, the Cardinals remain hopeful that their running backs will be ready for the start of the season. However, the team may need to adjust its strategy and rely more heavily on other players, such as quarterback Jacoby Brissett and tight end Trey McBride, to compensate for the potential absence of key running backs.