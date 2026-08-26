Cardinals Place Masyn Winn On IL With Broken Thumb

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed their Gold Glove shortstop, Masyn Winn, on the 10-day injured list due to a broken left thumb. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while sliding into second base during a game against the Cincinnati Reds last week. Despite initial x-rays coming back negative, an MRI revealed the fracture, prompting the team to take action. Winn's placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, August 22, allowing him to potentially return in early September.

Winn has been a defensive powerhouse this season, leading the National League in defensive assists and double plays turned. However, his offensive stats have dipped, with a batting average of .238 and five home runs across 490 plate appearances. Despite the setback, Winn expressed optimism, stating, "I'm glad it's not something worse than what it is. I should be back for the road trip."

In Winn's absence, the Cardinals have recalled infielder Nolan Gorman from Triple-A Memphis. Gorman, who started the season as the Cardinals' third baseman, was sent down in June due to struggles at the plate. He has since worked on his swing and recently shown improvement, hitting seven home runs in 63 at-bats this month. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol noted Gorman's renewed confidence, saying, "We have a need with Masyn going down. He comes up and he'll get an opportunity to mix and match into the lineups."

As the Cardinals continue their season, they hope for Winn's swift recovery and Gorman's successful reintegration into the team. The Cardinals are currently in a tight race and will need all hands on deck as they push for a playoff spot.