Chucky Mask Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas After Philly Attacks

A man accused of terrorizing pedestrians in Philadelphia while wearing a Chucky-style mask has been arrested in Las Vegas, ending a two-week manhunt. The U.S. Marshals Service announced that Zymire Hughes, 22, was taken into custody by the Nevada Violent Offender Task Force on Tuesday evening in southeast Las Vegas. According to ABC7, Hughes is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face multiple charges.

Philadelphia police say Hughes wore a distinctive Chucky-style Halloween mask while chasing and harassing as many as 16 people, including a 40-year-old jogger near City Hall in Center City on the morning of August 12. Authorities report that he asked the woman, "Are you ready to die?", causing her to flee and sustain a serious leg injury that will require significant medical treatment. Surveillance footage showed Hughes moving through public areas, including SEPTA’s Suburban Station, as he attempted to evade police, according to KSNV News 3 Las Vegas.

Police believe Hughes was motivated by a desire for social media attention and had previously lived in Las Vegas since February, where he reportedly stayed with a girlfriend. After his identity became public, Hughes fled Philadelphia on August 19, traveling from Trenton, New Jersey, to Orlando, Florida, and then to Las Vegas. He hid in an apartment for five days before his arrest. U.S. Marshals say Hughes appeared confused during his arrest and tried to escape handcuffs before being subdued.

Hughes faces charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, intimidation, and related offenses. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said additional charges may be filed now that Hughes is in custody. Krasner emphasized, "Regardless of his motive, his actions demonstrate that he is a punk and will not be tolerated. He will be caught and held accountable for his crimes," as reported by the New York Post.

Hughes is expected to remain in custody in Nevada until he is extradited to Pennsylvania, where he will face prosecution for the alleged attacks on Philadelphia residents.