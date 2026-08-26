Deloitte Settles With Feds Over Discrimination Claims

Global consulting firm Deloitte has agreed to pay $21.5 million to settle allegations by the Trump administration that it discriminated against employees and applicants based on race or sex. This settlement follows investigations into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at major U.S. companies with federal contracts. The settlement was announced on Tuesday (August 25) and involves claims that Deloitte's DEI practices violated federal contracting laws by setting race- and sex-based goals for its workforce.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that Deloitte's practices, which included tying partner remuneration to achieving demographic targets, resulted in costs that were passed on to the government in higher fees. The DOJ invoked the False Claims Act, a law used against companies suspected of defrauding the government, to pursue the case. According to the DOJ, "Government contractors cannot reward or penalize employees based on race or sex, and labeling the practice DEI does not make it lawful."

Deloitte denied the allegations but agreed to the settlement to avoid the cost and distraction of prolonged litigation. The firm stated, "We are pleased to have resolved this matter to avoid the cost and distraction of protracted litigation, allowing us to remain focused on attracting and developing exceptional talent."

The settlement includes $10 million in restitution and an additional $11.5 million to settle the matter. The American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group set up by conservative campaigner Edward Blum, will receive $4.3 million from the settlement. Blum previously won a case to end racially conscious admissions at U.S. universities and sued Deloitte on the government's behalf.

This settlement comes as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to scrutinize DEI initiatives, which it claims favor one race or sex over others. Earlier this year, IBM agreed to pay $17.1 million to settle similar allegations. Deloitte has since stopped publishing annual DEI transparency reports.