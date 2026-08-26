Democratic Socialist Wins Oklahoma Senate Primary

N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas has emerged victorious in Oklahoma's Democratic Senate primary runoff, according to projections by NBC News. The democratic socialist, a nurse and member of the Chickasaw Nation, defeated her opponent, minister and attorney Jim Priest, on Tuesday (August 25). Thomas will now face Republican Representative Kevin Hern in the general election for the open Senate seat left by former Senator Markwayne Mullin, who is now the Secretary of Homeland Security.

In the June primary, Thomas led a five-way race with 45% of the vote, while Priest garnered nearly 24%. State law required a runoff as no candidate secured more than half the votes. Thomas, who has never held elected office, emphasizes her lived experience as a nurse, military spouse, and advocate for disability rights as key qualifications for the Senate role. She stated in an interview with Oklahoma Voice, "I believe that you don’t necessarily have to have political experience. You have to have that lived experience."

Thomas faces a challenging race against Hern, who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump and has raised significant campaign funds, including $5 million of his own money. Hern has been a Congressman for Oklahoma’s first district since 2018 and won the Republican primary in June. According to News On 6, Hern's campaign focuses on conservative values, supporting veterans, and securing the U.S. border.

Thomas plans to focus on healthcare reform, civil rights, and economic justice if elected. She told Ballotpedia, "Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege." The general election is set for November 3, where Thomas aims to become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma since 1990.