Dolly Parton Dies At 80 After Cancer Battle

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer. Her family announced that she passed away peacefully at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones. Known for her iconic songs like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," Parton sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 11 Grammy Awards during her six-decade career.

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor, calling her passing a "true loss for millions of people" on his Truth Social platform. Parton's legacy extends beyond music; she was a successful businesswoman and philanthropist, founding the Imagination Library to promote child literacy.

Parton rose from humble beginnings in rural Tennessee, where she was one of 12 children. She began performing in church and moved to Nashville to pursue her music career. Her influence in the music industry was profound, and she was known for her bold style and charitable work.

As reported by KVUE, Parton's family shared that she "lived in the light" and is now "in the arms of Jesus." Tributes have poured in from around the world, with celebrities and fans alike mourning the loss of a true icon.

Parton's contributions to music and society will be remembered for generations. Her philanthropic efforts, including her support for the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, showcased her commitment to making the world a better place.