Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie To Join Team Hall Of Fame

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys on October 26. Lurie, who purchased the Eagles in 1994, has led the franchise to unprecedented success, including four Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

Under Lurie's leadership, the Eagles have become one of the NFL's most successful organizations. The team has won 12 NFC East titles and reached eight NFC championship games since 2001, more than any other NFC team during that period. Lurie's tenure has also seen 20 playoff appearances, making him one of only two NFL owners since the 1970 merger to achieve such a record.

Lurie expressed his gratitude, stating, "Being selected to the Eagles Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors of my life." He credited the franchise, its employees, fans, and the city for their support over the past 32 years.

Beyond the field, Lurie has been committed to community initiatives and autism research. His induction will take place during a highly anticipated NFC East matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, providing fans an opportunity to celebrate the owner responsible for the most successful era in Eagles history.

For more details, visit the [Eagles Wire](https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/eagles/2026/08/26/eagles-jeffrey-lurie-hall-of-fame-induction-cowboys-2026/91473618007/), [USA Today](https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/), and [NBCUniversal](https://www.nbcuniversal.com/).