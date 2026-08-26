Famous Dex Reportedly Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

"Beyond the physical pain, I am also carrying the emotional trauma and fear that followed," she wrote. "I truly thank God for protecting my life and giving me the strength to keep going, and I am deeply grateful to my security team for helping me get out of the situation safely."



Rodriguez's GoFundMe campaign also includes photos of her alleged injuries. The images include up-close shots of her bruised eye socket and a burst blood vessel in her eye. It also includes a shot of her work schedule, which she claims she can't complete due to her injuries.



Famous Dex has faced allegations of domestic violence in the past. The "Pick It Up" rapper was hit with 19 charges in 2021, and some of them included domestic violence involving two ex-girlfriends. He was sentenced to 364 days in prison and went to rehab following his release.

