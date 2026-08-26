Ferow & Pretty Vee Turn Up Together On Their New Collaboration 'Get Me Lit'

"I wanted to bring my comedic energy to the song!" she adds. "I'm happy that Ferow allowed me to be my best full self! I'm so pleased that it's a hit and most importantly it's a DOPE SONG....Happy that I was apart of it."



“'Get Me Lit’ was inspired by being and enjoying the feeling of being carefree and enjoying the vibes of living out loud even at a party," Ferow says. "Producer Mystro and I wanted to create something fun that makes people want to let loose, enjoy themselves, and live in the moment.”



The singer and the comedian also linked up at the Belaire Headquarters in Atlanta to shoot the official music video. It begins with a hilarious phone call between Ferow and Vee that leads to a wild night out on the town.



Watch the official music video for "Get Me Lit" below.