Ferow & Pretty Vee Turn Up Together On Their New Collaboration 'Get Me Lit'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2026
Pretty Vee is tapping into her Caribbean roots alongside singer Ferow for their first musical collaboration.
The Atlanta singer recently dropped her summer anthem "Get Me Lit" featuring Pretty Vee. On the Afrobeats-inspired track produced by Mystro, Ferow croons about turning up at the function and then switches up her flow for a slick verse toward the end. Pretty Vee serves up some Patois-inspired bars in her bad gyal verse. The "Wild'N Out" star keeps the party going and incorporates her comedic personality into the record.
"'Get me Lit' is such a fun anthem for females," Vee tells iHeartRadio.
"I wanted to bring my comedic energy to the song!" she adds. "I'm happy that Ferow allowed me to be my best full self! I'm so pleased that it's a hit and most importantly it's a DOPE SONG....Happy that I was apart of it."
“'Get Me Lit’ was inspired by being and enjoying the feeling of being carefree and enjoying the vibes of living out loud even at a party," Ferow says. "Producer Mystro and I wanted to create something fun that makes people want to let loose, enjoy themselves, and live in the moment.”
The singer and the comedian also linked up at the Belaire Headquarters in Atlanta to shoot the official music video. It begins with a hilarious phone call between Ferow and Vee that leads to a wild night out on the town.
Watch the official music video for "Get Me Lit" below.