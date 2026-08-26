Former Presidents Pay Tribute To Dolly Parton

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

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Photo: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Former presidents of the United States have come together to honor the life and legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away on Tuesday (August 25) at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. Parton's death has prompted heartfelt tributes from former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George Bush, and President Donald Trump.

President Trump announced that flags across the nation would be flown at half-staff for a week in Parton's honor, calling her "one of the greatest country singers, and far beyond, ever." In a statement, Obama praised Parton's journey from humble beginnings in a one-room cabin to becoming a Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist. He highlighted her contributions to music, literacy, and the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, saying, "It's hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton."

Clinton described Parton as a "one-of-a-kind entertainer" who never forgot her East Tennessee roots and emphasized her efforts to promote literacy. Bush and his wife, Laura, expressed admiration for Parton's work in advancing health and strengthening communities, calling her a "talented and hardworking American."

Parton's philanthropic efforts are well-documented, including her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University, which aided in COVID-19 research, and her founding of the Imagination Library, which distributes books to children worldwide. Her impact extended beyond music, as she was a beloved figure in the LGBTQ community and an inspiration to many.

Parton's funeral will be private, honoring her wishes for a small and intimate gathering. Her legacy, however, will continue to shine brightly through her music and charitable work. As Rolling Stone reported, Parton's influence transcended politics, uniting people through her values and contributions.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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