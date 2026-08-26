Gallup Poll: Americans Are Skeptical Of UFOs

A recent Gallup poll reveals that nearly half of Americans, 49%, believe that all UFO sightings can be attributed to human activity or natural phenomena, while 37% think some UFOs might be alien spacecraft. The poll, conducted from July 1 to July 19, 2026, involved 1,200 adults across the United States. Additionally, 13% of respondents expressed no opinion on the matter.

The findings come in the wake of the Pentagon's release of previously classified UFO files, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. This release has fueled public interest and debate about the existence of extraterrestrial life. The poll also indicates that a significant portion of Americans, 78%, suspect the government is withholding information about UFOs.

According to Gallup, demographic groups showing the greatest skepticism include men, young adults aged 18 to 29, college graduates, and residents of the Midwest and West. Interestingly, Talker Research found that recent news coverage has increased belief in UFOs among younger generations, with 54% of Gen Z reporting heightened belief due to media stories.

The poll also highlights that 17% of Americans claim to have seen something they believed to be a UFO. Those who have witnessed such phenomena are more likely to believe in the possibility of alien spacecraft.

The ongoing discourse around UFOs is likely to continue as more information becomes available and public interest remains high.