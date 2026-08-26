Giants WR Calvin Austin Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III has suffered a torn ACL, ending his season before it began. The injury occurred during a practice session on Tuesday (August 25) when Austin was running a route and collapsed to the ground, clutching his right knee. According to ESPN, the team had feared the worst, and an MRI confirmed the severity of the injury.

Austin, 27, joined the Giants this offseason on a one-year contract, having previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was expected to be a key player in the Giants' offense, taking on the role of slot receiver. His absence will be a significant blow to the team's offensive strategy.

During the practice, Austin was involved in a one-on-one drill with cornerback Deonte Banks when the injury happened. The scene was somber as teammates and staff gathered around to offer support before Austin was carted off the field. Giants owner John Mara also consoled Austin on the sidelines.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy expressed the team's disappointment, stating, "It would be a blow, but the next guy's got to step up and play." With Austin sidelined, Braxton Berrios stepped in as the slot receiver during practice, and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. may also see increased opportunities.

Austin's injury comes as a setback for the Giants, who are looking to solidify their wide receiver lineup. The team will now have to rely on its depth and adjust its roster ahead of the upcoming season.