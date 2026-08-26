Giants' WR Calvin Austin Suffers Serious Knee Injury

The New York Giants may face a setback as wide receiver Calvin Austin III suffered a serious right knee injury during Tuesday's (August 25) training camp practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to ESPN, Austin's knee buckled while running a route in a one-on-one drill with cornerback Deonte Banks, causing him to crumple to the ground. Trainers quickly called for a cart, and Austin was taken off the field as his teammates gathered to offer support.

Austin, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason, was expected to play a significant role as a slot receiver. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons. The injury comes as a blow to the Giants, who were counting on Austin to replace Wan’Dale Robinson's production after Robinson signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Giants owner John Mara and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy expressed concern, with Nagy stating, "It would be a blow," but emphasized the need for other players to step up. Austin is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, but initial reports suggest there is not much optimism.

Fox News reported that Austin's absence could open opportunities for other players, such as veteran Odell Beckham Jr., who has been on the roster bubble. Beckham had a strong showing at Tuesday's practice, catching four passes, which could position him as a potential replacement in the slot.