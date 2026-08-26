Grandma Refuses Order To Stop Serving Free Breakfasts To Her Community

A Harrisburg, Missouri, grandmother is refusing to stop her tradition of serving free homemade breakfasts to neighbors, despite warnings from local health officials that she needs a food permit. Kathy Kite has been offering breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and coffee from her home since May, drawing members of her small community together each morning.

In July, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department sent Kite a letter stating she would need a commercial food permit to continue serving food or face possible legal action. According to Fox News Digital, Kite said, "I'm not gonna stop providing for my community... I'm not gonna stop feeding my community cause they are my family." She explained that her breakfasts began when the local gas station stopped serving food after the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents missed having a place to gather.

The health department claims that the permit is required because Kite had an open sign, tip jar, and advertised on social media, which are characteristics of a public food establishment. The department denied threatening jail time, saying, "No citations or cease-and-desist orders were issued," and emphasized their role is to promote food safety and prevent food-borne illness. They cited the Missouri food code, which requires permits when serving food to the public, but not for family and friends.

The Goldwater Institute, a public-interest law group, is now representing Kite. The organization sent a letter to the county demanding clarification on the legal reasoning behind the permit requirement, arguing that giving away food in one’s home is protected by constitutional rights. Goldwater’s director, Dave Roland, said, "Kathy's story is a textbook example of bureaucracy run amok. Citizens should not be required to get the government's permission before offering passers-by some coffee and a bite to eat while they socialize."

The Goldwater Institute contends that the Columbia Food Code treats violations as misdemeanors, with potential fines of up to $3,000 and possible jail time if prosecuted. However, Kite has not been charged, fined, or arrested. The legal group has requested the health department respond to its questions by Thursday, August 28, and may consider legal action if the dispute is not resolved.

For now, Kite continues serving breakfast, and the disagreement highlights ongoing questions about the limits of local food safety regulations versus private gatherings in Missouri. The issue remains unresolved as both sides await further clarification.