Guillotine Found In Truck Near U.S. Capitol; California Man Arrested

A 35-year-old California man was arrested after United States Capitol Police officers spotted a guillotine in the bed of his pickup truck parked just steps from the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court buildings on Tuesday (August 25) afternoon. Officers identified the man as Philan-Tam-Duy Le, of Julian, California.

According to statements from U.S. Capitol Police, officers first noticed the guillotine when they came across an illegally parked pickup in the 100 block of East Capitol Street at around 3 p.m. After spotting the large bladed device in the truck bed, police seized the guillotine and arrested Le for carrying a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Le had driven across the country from California to Washington, D.C. At this time, officers are continuing to investigate his motives and why he brought the guillotine to Capitol Hill. The discovery occurred in broad daylight, close to both the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court building, raising concerns about potential security threats in the area.

No injuries were reported, and police have not released further details about the contents of Le’s truck or any statements he may have made during his arrest. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement reviewing possible charges and Le’s reasons for traveling to the nation’s capital with the weapon.