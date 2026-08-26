Harry And Meghan Return To UK With Children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after living in California for six years. The family arrived at Birmingham International Airport on Wednesday (August 26), as reported by the BBC. They are expected to settle in the Cotswolds, a picturesque area in the English countryside, where they previously lived in 2018.

The couple, who stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, cited privacy concerns and family dynamics as reasons for their initial move to California. Their return to the UK comes amid reports of enrolling their children in British schools, which will begin in September. The New York Times notes that King Charles III welcomes the chance to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Despite the move, Harry and Meghan will not resume official royal duties. They remain nonworking royals, focusing on private endeavors. Meghan is reportedly in talks to join the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series, "The Gentlemen," according to CNN.

The couple's return has sparked discussions about their previous claims against the royal family, including accusations of racism and bullying. Royal experts, like Kinsey Schofield, told Fox News that Prince William was not expecting their full return, highlighting ongoing family tensions.

Harry is expected to make public appearances related to his charitable work, including the Invictus Games, which will be hosted in Birmingham next year. The couple plans to maintain a low profile as they settle back into life in the UK.