Some houses have a guest room. This one has a BTS pool you can dive into!

The iHeartRadio House of Music presented by Hyundai is returning to Las Vegas on September 18 and 19, 2026, and the best part hasn't changed: it's completely free and open to the public. Set up right outside T-Mobile Arena during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, the mixed-reality experience turns the festival's biggest names — BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson — into rooms you can actually walk into.

Doors are open both nights from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT. No ticket. No wristband. Just show up.

What is the iHeartRadio House of Music?

Think of it as an artist's home you're invited to wander through. Each room is a mixed-reality build inspired by a specific artist on the festival's main stage — their music, their era, their obsessions — and every one of them is interactive. You're not looking at a display case. You're diving into a pool, mailing a postcard, filling up at a gas station.

"Our iHeartRadio House of Music offers a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that brings fans closer to their favorite artists performing at the festival," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "Inspired by the artists themselves, these exclusive experiences create deeper connections between fans and the music they love."

How to attend the iHeartRadio House of Music

Dates: Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026 Hours: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. PT both days

4 p.m. – 1 a.m. PT both days Location: Outside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Outside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Cost: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public More info: iHeartRadio.com/houseofmusic

Inside the artist rooms

BTS : dive into "SWIM" The BTS room takes its cue from "SWIM," off the group's latest album ARIRANG . The centerpiece is an interactive "pool" fans can play in and — yes — dive straight into the world of the song. Expect this to be the line you get in first.

Cardi B : step inside Little Miss Drama Cardi B's activation pulls from her Little Miss Drama Tour , staging the iconic fashion moments and creative elements from her live show. It's built as a walk through Cardi's mind: her vision, her artistry, and the energy she brings to a stage.

Kenny Chesne y: postcards from Silver Sands Marina Chesney's room recreates Silver Sands Marina , the setting behind his new music video and the title track of his upcoming album. The lake-inspired build lets guests design a personalized postcard and enter for a chance to see Kenny at a stadium show next summer.

Zara Larsson : a Swedish summer and a gas station stop Inspired by Midnight Sun and Midnight Sun: Girls Trip , Zara Larsson's room drops fans into a bright Swedish-summer setting full of playful visuals and curated fashion moments. Swing by the Girls Trip Gas Station on your way out to grab a special takeaway.



Live performances: Stella Lefty and Major Lazer

Saturday, September 19 gets bookended by two sets on the House of Music stage. Stella Lefty performs before the main-stage festival show begins, and Major Lazer closes the whole night out with a post-show set. If you're wondering how to keep a Vegas night going after the arena empties — that's the answer.

Brands, prizes and limited-edition swag

Along with the artist rooms, guests can experience brands in new ways and walk out with prizes and limited-edition merch. Activating at House of Music: presenting partner Hyundai, plus Audible, Burlington, Capital One, KHLOE KARDASHIAN FRAGRANCES, LG, M&M's® and Sensodyne Clinical White, with more still to be announced.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-night festival features BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Zara Larsson and a special performance by Stella Lefty. Tickets are available now at AXS.com.

How to listen/watch the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Both nights broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations across more than 150 markets on iHeartRadio stations across the country. Disney+ and Hulu will livestream every performance, so subscribers get a front-row seat from the couch. Full details at iHeartRadio.com/festival.

FAQ

Is the iHeartRadio House of Music free? Yes. It's free and open to the public — no festival ticket required.

Yes. It's free and open to the public — no festival ticket required. Where is the House of Music located? Outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What are the House of Music hours? 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT on both September 18 and 19, 2026.

4 p.m. to 1 a.m. PT on both September 18 and 19, 2026. Which artists have rooms at House of Music 2026? BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson.

BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson. Who is performing at the House of Music stage? Stella Lefty performs a pre-show set and Major Lazer performs a post-show set on Saturday, September 19.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.