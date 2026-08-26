Judge Denies Minnesota Bid To Extradite ICE Officer

A federal judge has denied Minnesota's request to extradite Christian Castro, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, from Texas. Castro faces charges in Minnesota for assault and falsely reporting a crime related to a January shooting incident in Minneapolis. The decision, made on Wednesday (August 26), allows Castro to be released from a Texas jail after his 90-day detention period ends on Thursday.

The case has sparked a legal battle between Texas and Minnesota, with Minnesota suing Texas Governor Greg Abbott to force Castro's extradition. Governor Abbott has resisted the extradition, citing an ongoing investigation into fraud in Minnesota's social service programs. He has stated that he will not proceed with the extradition until Minnesota addresses the alleged fraud.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison expressed strong disagreement with the court's decision, stating that it acknowledges Castro as a flight risk. Ellison emphasized the potential harm to Minnesota if Castro flees to Mexico, referencing phone calls Castro made from jail discussing plans to marry and buy a house in Mexico.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty criticized the judge's ruling, highlighting the risk of Castro escaping justice. She emphasized that Castro remains a fugitive in Minnesota and accused Governor Abbott of obstructing the extradition process.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly considering its own charges against Castro, further complicating the situation. The case has raised concerns about state cooperation in extradition matters, with legal experts noting the rarity of such disputes between states.

Castro is accused of shooting Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg during an immigration crackdown operation in Minneapolis. Video evidence contradicted Castro's claims that he was attacked, leading to charges of false reporting.

As the legal battle continues, Minnesota officials remain determined to bring Castro back to face charges, while Texas maintains its stance on the extradition issue.