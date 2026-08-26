Judge Lifts Block On Trump Mail Voting Order Before Midterms

A federal judge in Boston has lifted a nationwide block on President Donald Trump’s executive order regulating mail-in voting, allowing the administration to move forward with new federal rules just weeks before the 2026 midterm elections. The decision comes after the Supreme Court, in a split ruling on Monday, paused a previous injunction that had stopped the order in 23 states and Washington, D.C., following lawsuits from mostly Democratic-led states and voting rights groups.

According to NPR, Judge Indira Talwani agreed to lift her August 11 injunction after the Department of Justice requested the change in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. The Supreme Court’s ruling did not determine whether President Trump’s order is legal, only that the lower court acted too quickly in issuing a nationwide ban. The justices noted, “time will tell” if the government’s actions will be found lawful.

President Trump’s order, issued in March, directs the Department of Homeland Security to provide each state with a list of confirmed U.S. citizens eligible to vote. States would then send lists of those who receive mail-in ballots to the federal government, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) would only deliver ballots to those individuals. The USPS has already issued final rules for implementing these changes, including tracking and design standards for ballots.

As reported by NBC News, Judge Talwani, though agreeing to the federal government’s request, stated that challengers have “substantial arguments” that might persuade higher courts to block the order later. She also noted that the Trump administration had moved ahead with new USPS regulations despite her earlier instructions, but chose not to penalize the government.

The Supreme Court’s decision was divided 6–3. In a dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the ruling “needlessly injects chaos and uncertainty into the upcoming midterm elections,” while Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan also dissented. New York Attorney General Letitia James said states challenging Trump’s order are “exploring legal options,” and called the ruling a “painful setback.”

Legal experts expect more lawsuits and appeals as the federal government tries to implement the order in time for the November elections. As detailed by Votebeat, it remains uncertain whether the logistical and legal challenges can be resolved before voting begins, and further court decisions are likely in the coming days.