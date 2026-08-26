KATSEYE Break Down 'Biggest Misconceptions' About Girl Group

KATSEYE are setting the record straight about the biggest misunderstandings the public has about the group.

In a new interview with Sauce on the Side, Megan, Daniela, Lara and Yoonchae spoke with host Gandhi about what they believe are some of the "biggest misconceptions" people may have about them as a group.

Daniela called out the idea that celebrities have to be "pitch perfect" as humans all the time, explaining, "I feel like people tend to think, like, artists and big celebrities can't make mistakes."

Yoonchae also hit back at the thought that some people have that the group members don't get along, noting that while they can still fight and argue with each other, there's only love.

"A lot of people saying that we hate each other," she said. "We can fight but we don't hate each other. We love each other."