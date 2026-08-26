KATSEYE Break Down 'Biggest Misconceptions' About Girl Group
By Sarah Tate
August 26, 2026
KATSEYE are setting the record straight about the biggest misunderstandings the public has about the group.
In a new interview with Sauce on the Side, Megan, Daniela, Lara and Yoonchae spoke with host Gandhi about what they believe are some of the "biggest misconceptions" people may have about them as a group.
Daniela called out the idea that celebrities have to be "pitch perfect" as humans all the time, explaining, "I feel like people tend to think, like, artists and big celebrities can't make mistakes."
Yoonchae also hit back at the thought that some people have that the group members don't get along, noting that while they can still fight and argue with each other, there's only love.
"A lot of people saying that we hate each other," she said. "We can fight but we don't hate each other. We love each other."
For Lara, one major misconception is that people in the public eye are "bulletproof" and impervious to the attacks on their character from those who don't really know them.
"I think, honestly, we are so young and have kind of grown up with these speculations or so many eyes on us and while it's something that we're so grateful for and it's something that we essentially signed up for and asked for, I think the one thing that really does cut deep is when there's misconceptions of your character, if that makes sense," she said.
She pointed out that while people may get to see their personality in projects like their Pop Star Academy documentary and new movie KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, those don't tell the the "full story" of who they really are as people.
"People make false narratives," she said, "like people can create narratives out of literally thin air."