Katy Perry Says Dolly Parton's 'Star Will Forever Shine Bright' In Tribute

Katy Perry is praising Dolly Parton as a role model and inspiration following her death on Tuesday (August 25).

The "Firework" singer shared several throwback photos with the "9 to 5" musician over the years to Instagram as well as a snap from a trip to Dollywood and a screenshot of a tweet from 2016 where Perry wrote, "In a world driven by dear @DollyParton makes me feel safe, pure and simple."

In her emotional tribute reflecting on the beloved artist's legacy, Perry said that "like the rest of the world," her "heart sank" hearing the news of Parton's passing.

"She meant so much to so many people for so long," she wrote in the caption. "For me, she was an example of a woman who defied the stereotypes for decades."

Perry looked back at the chances she had to meet and work with Parton throughout the years, even reminiscing about the missed opportunity of featuring the "Jolene" singer in her Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015.

"I had the honor of meeting and singing with her several times. Every time I saw Dolly, she was a pure, sweet (but not saccharine) sassy, cup of joy," she said. "Her way of looking at life with a sense of humor has always been an inspiration to me... I remember having a dream of having her sing with me for my Super Bowl show, popping out of a larger than life rhinestone cowboy boot... and though she couldn't do it at the time she sent my team a sweet note, through fax... it was 2015! lol."

The "Woman's World" singer described Parton as the best person to draw inspiration from for how to live life, writing, "If there's someone you wanna look up to and model your life after, it's Dolly."

"Dolly was glam, funny, and kind as f---. Her star will forever shine bright and I bet you she's already remodeling them pearly gates with rhinestones," she said. "We will always love you Dolly!"

Parton died at 80 on Tuesday following a "brief battle" with cancer. Her family confirmed that the country music legend, actress and philanthropist had passed away, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."