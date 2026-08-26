Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute To Late Dolly Parton: 'I Will Miss Her Heart'

Kelly Clarkson is remembering Dolly Parton's welcoming nature in the wake of her death.

Hours after news broke that Parton had passed away on Tuesday (August 25), Clarkson shared a loving tribute to the "Jolene" singer on Instagram, praising the way she always made everyone around her feel "special" and how she leaves behind a legacy of talent and kindness.

"Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends," she wrote. "I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us."

Parton died at 80 on Tuesday following a "brief battle" with cancer. Her family confirmed that the country music legend, actress and philanthropist had passed away, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."