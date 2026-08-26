Lauren London & Camron Jones Join Cast Of Snoop Dogg's Biopic

"Outer Banks" actor Jonathan Daviss is set to portray Snoop Dogg, while Camron Jones, who starred in the Amazon Prime drama "Panic," has been cast as the late Tupac Shakur. "BMF" star Myles Bullock Be has also joined the film as Dr. Dre. The Universal Pictures film is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Coming 2 America) and will feature music from Snoop's iconic catalog. It's produced by Snoop Dogg, Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum.



Snoop Dogg first announced his biopic last year after he inked a fresh deal with NBCUniversal. The 54-year-old artist secured a first-look contract with NBCUniversal for all his forthcoming projects in film, TV, sports, and streaming. As part of the deal, the Death Row Pictures founder agreed to allow the studio to produce a feature-length film about his life and to continue serving as a judge for "The Voice."



Snoop will hit theaters on August 6, 2027.