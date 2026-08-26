Lauren London & Camron Jones Join Cast Of Snoop Dogg's Biopic
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2026
More stars have joined the cast of Snoop Dogg's upcoming biopic.
According to an update The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday, August 25, Lauren London has been cast as Snoop's mom, Beverly Tate. The rapper's mother played a vital role in his life. In addition to raising him and his two brothers in Long Beach, Calif., Tate was a church choir director who gave the rapper, born Calvin Broadus, Jr., the nickname "Snoopy," which inspired his world-renowned stage name. Tate passed away in 2021 at the age of 70. Snoop recently paid homage to her on his gospel album, Altar Call.
"Outer Banks" actor Jonathan Daviss is set to portray Snoop Dogg, while Camron Jones, who starred in the Amazon Prime drama "Panic," has been cast as the late Tupac Shakur. "BMF" star Myles Bullock Be has also joined the film as Dr. Dre. The Universal Pictures film is directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Coming 2 America) and will feature music from Snoop's iconic catalog. It's produced by Snoop Dogg, Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum.
Snoop Dogg first announced his biopic last year after he inked a fresh deal with NBCUniversal. The 54-year-old artist secured a first-look contract with NBCUniversal for all his forthcoming projects in film, TV, sports, and streaming. As part of the deal, the Death Row Pictures founder agreed to allow the studio to produce a feature-length film about his life and to continue serving as a judge for "The Voice."
Snoop will hit theaters on August 6, 2027.