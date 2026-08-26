LIV Golf League Cutting Jobs To Stay Afloat

The LIV Golf League is facing significant financial challenges, prompting a major restructuring effort that includes potential mass layoffs. Employees were informed that a majority of jobs may be cut as the league seeks new investors to stabilize its operations. While the exact number of job cuts remains undisclosed, a spokesperson indicated that some employees might return if "LIV 2.0" launches in 2027.

The league, which debuted in London with the backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is now struggling to maintain its footing after PIF announced it would withdraw funding after the 2026 season. According to a report from Yahoo Sports, LIV Golf has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice, indicating potential mass layoffs in the United States and the United Kingdom.

CEO Scott O'Neil confirmed that the league has secured a lead investor, with final terms expected to be reached in September. As reported by CBS Sports, the league plans to host 10 tournaments in 2027, down from 14, and reduce prize purses as part of its cost-cutting measures.

Despite these efforts, the league's future remains uncertain. LIV Golf is reportedly running on loans for the remainder of 2026 and has laid the groundwork for a potential bankruptcy filing if new investors are not secured. As the league attempts to transition into its next phase, dubbed "LIV 2.0," the focus remains on securing investment and delivering a successful end to the current season.