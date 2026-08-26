LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Linked to Eligibility Lawsuit

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly at the center of a legal battle involving several NFL players seeking a fifth year of college eligibility. According to CBS Sports, Kiffin encouraged former players and their agents to file a lawsuit against the NCAA, aiming for an extra year of eligibility and the right to transfer to his program. A Louisiana state judge granted an injunction last week, allowing these athletes to regain eligibility.

Among the players is former Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who announced his intention to join the LSU Tigers. Wright, along with other players like former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams, were part of the lawsuit. The ruling allows them to terminate their professional contracts and return to college sports, provided they repay any professional earnings.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big Ten have responded by implementing rules to prevent such players from returning to college sports, citing concerns over competitive equity and the blurring of lines between college and professional athletics. The SEC released a statement opposing the return of professional athletes to college competition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of college sports.

Kiffin defended his actions, stating, "They’re available to recruit. So, ourselves, like many places around the country, are recruiting them." He argued that the players were wronged by the NCAA and deserve the extra year. However, other coaches, including Oregon's Dan Lanning and Florida's Jon Sumrall, expressed concerns about the implications of the ruling.

The preliminary injunction hearing is set for August 31 in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The outcome could significantly impact college sports, as conferences like the SEC and Big Ten continue to navigate the complexities of eligibility rules and player transfers.