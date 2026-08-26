Mazzei Wins Oklahoma Republican Governor Primary

Mike Mazzei has emerged victorious in the Republican primary runoff for Oklahoma governor, narrowly defeating state Attorney General Gentner Drummond. NBC News projects Mazzei's win, which was bolstered by an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who labeled Drummond a "FAKE Republican" on social media. Mazzei, a former state senator and founder of an investment management firm, will now face Democratic state Representative Cyndi Munson in the November general election.

Mazzei's victory comes after a heated campaign marked by significant spending and high-profile endorsements. According to WRAL, Trump’s support was a key factor in Mazzei's campaign, which also received backing from other prominent Republicans, including current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Drummond, a rancher and attorney, conceded the race after the final tally showed Mazzei ahead by just over 2,000 votes. Despite losing, Drummond maintained his respect for Trump and emphasized his campaign's focus on issues like education and healthcare, as reported by News9.

The campaign saw over $14 million spent on advertising, with Mazzei largely self-funding his campaign through personal loans totaling at least $11.9 million. Drummond, on the other hand, raised about $4.8 million in contributions and loaned his campaign $3.5 million.

Looking ahead, Mazzei will compete against Munson, who has criticized his positions on public school funding and healthcare. Munson, the first Asian-American woman elected to the Oklahoma Legislature, aims to appeal to a broad range of voters by focusing on issues such as education, healthcare access, and economic relief for working families.

The general election is set for November 3, 2026, where Mazzei will seek to maintain the Republican hold on the governor's office in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006.