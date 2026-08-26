Meta Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit

Meta has reached a settlement in a significant federal lawsuit over social media addiction, as revealed in a court filing on Wednesday (August 26). The lawsuit, led by a coalition of state attorneys general, accused Meta of misrepresenting the mental health impacts of its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on children.

As part of the settlement, Meta will pay $16.7 billion, with California potentially receiving between $1.5 billion and $2.1 billion. The settlement also mandates Meta to implement daily usage limits and nighttime blocks for teenage users, along with enhanced age assurance measures to prevent children from accessing its apps. These changes aim to reduce the risk of harm from Meta's platforms, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Meta has denied the allegations but agreed to the terms to avoid prolonged litigation. The settlement is a result of a trial taking place at the federal courthouse in Oakland, California, involving attorneys general from 29 states, including Colorado, New Jersey, and Kentucky.

The agreement comes amid growing concerns over social media's impact on children's mental health. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri testified during the trial, emphasizing Meta's commitment to child safety.

The settlement awaits court approval, after which all parties will waive their rights to appeal. Meta's shares rose by 5% in premarket trading following the news.