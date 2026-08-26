Michigan AG Nessel Releases Flint Water Crisis Report

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a comprehensive report on Tuesday (August 25) detailing the Flint water crisis, which began in April 2014 when state-appointed emergency manager Darnell Earley switched the city's water supply from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River. The untreated river water led to lead contamination and a Legionnaires' disease outbreak, resulting in at least 12 deaths.

The report highlights significant failures in government oversight, public health response, and accountability. It also addresses the Michigan Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that nullified the use of a one-person grand jury, which had been used to indict former officials, including former Governor Rick Snyder. This ruling effectively ended criminal prosecutions, leaving many Flint residents without the justice they sought.

Nessel, who took office in 2019, focused on civil litigation, resulting in a $600 million settlement for affected residents. She expressed regret that the criminal cases did not proceed but emphasized the importance of providing financial relief to Flint residents.

The crisis, which disproportionately affected Flint's predominantly Black and economically disadvantaged population, has prompted significant infrastructure investments. According to the City of Flint, all known lead service lines were replaced by July 2026, with approximately $165 million invested in the city's water infrastructure.

Nessel's report aims to provide transparency and closure to the community, outlining the decisions made during the investigation and their implications. Despite the lack of criminal convictions, the report serves as a historical document detailing the crisis and its impact on Flint.