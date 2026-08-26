Miley Cyrus Pens Emotional Tribute To Godmother Dolly Parton
By Sarah Tate
August 26, 2026
Miley Cyrus is honoring her godmother Dolly Parton after the legendary musician's death this week.
On Wednesday (August 26), the Something Beautiful singer, 33, shared an emotional tribute to her "Aunt Dolly" on Instagram, following her death at 80 on Tuesday. Cyrus explained that sharing her grief publicly feels overwhelming but she knows that Parton would want her to feel it all and channel it into her own music.
"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts," she said. "What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis."
Cyrus also acknowledged that the grief she feels over the "Jolene" singer's death is a feeling many others around the world are also experiencing in the wake of her passing.
"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply," she said. "We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."
Parton died at 80 on Tuesday following a "brief battle" with cancer. Her family confirmed that the country music legend, actress and philanthropist had passed away, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.
"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."