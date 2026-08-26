Miley Cyrus Pens Emotional Tribute To Godmother Dolly Parton

Cyrus also acknowledged that the grief she feels over the "Jolene" singer's death is a feeling many others around the world are also experiencing in the wake of her passing.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply," she said. "We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Parton died at 80 on Tuesday following a "brief battle" with cancer. Her family confirmed that the country music legend, actress and philanthropist had passed away, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing a message to her Instagram on behalf of the family as well as a tribute to the late icon honoring her legacy.

"A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family," the post states. "Dolly Parton's legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience."