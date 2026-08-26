NFL Eliminates Pro Bowl Game, Keeps Player Honors

The NFL has decided to eliminate the traditional Pro Bowl game, a move aimed at restoring significance to the honor while maintaining the annual recognition of the league's top players. According to a report from The Athletic, league executives presented the change to team owners on Wednesday (August 26). This decision follows years of experimenting with different formats, including tackle, flag football, and skills competitions.

Although the game itself will no longer take place, the selection process for Pro Bowlers remains unchanged. Eighty-eight players will continue to be chosen through voting by fans, players, and coaches. However, alternates will no longer be recognized. Instead, selected players will be invited to an in-person celebration in Los Angeles in February.

NFL officials have stated that this change is intended to address the growing number of replacement players and declining interest in the event. The Pro Bowl Games, previously featuring a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, will no longer be part of the league's calendar. The final Pro Bowl Games, powered by Verizon, were scheduled to coincide with Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area, as noted by NFL.com.

This shift marks a significant change in how the NFL honors its players, focusing more on the recognition aspect rather than the game itself. The league hopes that this new approach will bring back the prestige associated with being named a Pro Bowler.