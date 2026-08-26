Nicole Kidman paid tribute to late legend Dolly Parton on her Instagram story on Tuesday (August 25). The award-winning actress shared a photo with Parton that also included ex-husband Keith Urban and the couple’s teen daughters.

“We will always love you, Dolly,” Kidman wrote with a heart emoji over the photo. Kidman, who filed to divorce Urban in September 2025, posed on a red carpet with Parton on one side and her then-husband on the other. Daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, now 18 and 15, respectively, appear on either side of the group. The photo appears to have been taken at the 53rdNashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old,” reads an official announcement issued Tuesday. Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew, also confirmed his aunt’s passing in a message shared on her social media accounts. Parton’s representatives confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday evening that the beloved country artist died “after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer.”

The country music community quickly mourned Parton’s loss in an outpouring of tributes. Urban wrote on his Instagram story that he’s “heartbroken” over Parton’s loss, and he has “no words right now.”

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” the statement reads. “Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

The official announcement issued Tuesday afternoon states that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000). …At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message at www.dollyparton.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”