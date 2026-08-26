Patriots CB Gonzalez Irked By Contract Talks

The New England Patriots continue to negotiate a contract extension with their top defensive player, cornerback Christian Gonzalez. After practice on Tuesday (August 25), Gonzalez expressed his disappointment over the lack of progress in talks. "It's frustrating," he said, "but I'm focusing on the season." The 24-year-old, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is eligible for an extension for the first time.

According to Yahoo Sports, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has been working diligently behind the scenes to negotiate the extension. However, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Wolf stated, "Each side is trying to do what's right for them. Christian is a tremendous player that we've been on record multiple times saying we want him to be here, and that hasn't changed."

The negotiations have been complicated by Gonzalez's desire to reset the market, following the Seattle Seahawks' signing of All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon to a four-year, $132 million deal. As reported by Yardbarker, Gonzalez has been absent from practice for nearly two weeks, reportedly due to an injury sustained during training camp. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Gonzalez is dealing with a physical issue, dismissing speculation that his absence is contract-related.