Pelicans Adding Mathurin On Two-Year Deal

The New Orleans Pelicans have bolstered their roster by signing 24-year-old swingman Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year, $16 million deal. Mathurin, who hails from Canada, is coming off a strong season where he averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, splitting his time between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Pelicans' acquisition of Mathurin allows them to stay below the luxury tax threshold while giving Mathurin a clearer path to unrestricted free agency. This move comes after a summer of speculation regarding Mathurin's future, with interest from several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

Mathurin's scoring ability and potential for growth make him a valuable addition to the Pelicans' young core. His performance last season demonstrated his capacity to be an impactful player, even in high-stakes games. Despite a shooting slump after his trade to the Clippers, attributed to a toe injury, Mathurin's overall potential remains high.

The Clippers initially acquired Mathurin from the Pacers at the trade deadline, but with their recent roster changes, including the addition of Max Strus, Mathurin's role became uncertain. As reported by SLAM, Mathurin's move to the Pelicans marks his third team within the same calendar year, highlighting his journey through the NBA landscape.