Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Honors Dolly Parton In Emotional Post

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is remembering Dolly Parton following the country music legend’s death at 80.

The Hall shared a sweet Instagram tribute to its 2022 inductee, celebrating Parton as a “groundbreaking singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, actor, and media mogul.”

“Throughout her illustrious career, she has composed over 3,000 songs,” the post noted, highlighting classics including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

The organization also praised Parton’s philanthropic efforts, including her work supporting literacy and childhood development through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library.

The tribute revisited one of the music icon's most memorable Rock Hall moments: her 2022 induction ceremony performance of “Jolene.” An all-star lineup that included Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar and more joined Parton onstage.

An official announcement issued Tuesday states that “Dolly is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Carl Thomas Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000). In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”