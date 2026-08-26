Royals Seek 10th Straight Win Tonight

The Kansas City Royals are aiming for their 10th consecutive victory tonight as they face the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. The Royals have been on a hot streak, winning nine games in a row, a feat they last achieved in July 2017. In their most recent game, they defeated the Blue Jays 5-3, with standout performances from Salvador Perez and Seth Lugo. Perez drove in two runs, and Lugo allowed only one run over five innings.

The Royals currently sit eight games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Guardians are also on a winning streak, having won six straight games, including a recent victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians are set to face the Angels again this afternoon.

The Boston Red Sox are also in the mix for the Wild Card, looking to extend their own winning streak to six games against the Miami Marlins. The Red Sox currently hold the second Wild Card position.

As the postseason approaches, the race for the Wild Card spots remains tight, with several teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, vying for a chance to extend their season. The Blue Jays are now three games behind the Guardians after their loss to the Royals and are in a three-way tie with the Mariners and Twins.