Good Grief, the first full-length album Sara Bareilles has released since 2019's Amidst the Chaos, arrives Aug. 28 — and it arrives carrying people. Friends she lost. A version of herself she had to let go of. The album's title isn't a punchline or a shrug; it's an argument. Grief, Bareilles has said, is not something you get over quietly and alone.

To mark the release, iHeartRadio is airing the iHeartRadio One-on-One Exclusive with Sara Bareilles: Celebrating the Release of Good Grief, a 15-minute national special hosted by 104.3 MY FM's Jill Escoto. It airs Friday, Aug. 28 at 7PM local time across Hot AC stations nationwide, timed to the album's release day, and pairs Bareilles' conversation with music from the record — including a spotlight on the song "Just a Kid."

The special is a 15-minute broadcast built around Bareilles' conversation with Escoto and needle drops from Good Grief. It's an inside look at how the record came together and the stories that sit underneath the songs — the kind of context that turns a track list into a document.

How to listen

What: iHeartRadio One-on-One Exclusive with Sara Bareilles — Celebrating the Release of Good Grief

iHeartRadio One-on-One Exclusive with Sara Bareilles — Celebrating the Release of Good Grief When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7pm local time

Friday, Aug. 28 at 7pm local time Where: Hot AC stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app

Hot AC stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app Host: Jill Escoto

Jill Escoto Length: 15 minutes

Good Grief is out Aug. 28 via Epic Records.

Bareilles' Good Grief Tour runs Sept. 9 through Oct. 19, hitting Boston, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle and more.

Listen to the iHeartRadio One-on-One Exclusive with Sara Bareilles on Aug. 28 at 7pm local time — only on iHeartRadio.