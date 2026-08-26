SEC Joins Big Ten To Bar NFL Players

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
Photo: Parker S. Freedman / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big Ten Conference have both implemented new policies to prevent former NFL players from returning to college football. On Tuesday (August 25), the Big Ten became the first to unanimously approve a ban on players who declared for the NFL Draft, signed professional contracts, or appeared on NFL rosters from playing college football. The SEC followed suit later that day with a similar policy, extending the ban to include players from the NBA and WNBA as well.

These decisions come in response to a recent court ruling that allowed NFL players in training camps to re-join college teams, specifically impacting Louisiana State University (LSU). LSU had considered adding former NFL players ZXavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright to its roster, a move that sparked controversy and prompted the SEC's decision. According to CBS Sports, the SEC's decision was unanimous, and Commissioner Greg Sankey has been granted the authority to enforce penalties for violations.

The Big Ten's policy, as reported by ESPN, includes suspensions for coaches and fines for schools that breach the rule. The SEC has expressed its support for the Protect College Sports Act, urging Congress to pass the legislation to prevent similar situations in the future.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Big 12 Conference are also considering similar measures. As Yahoo Sports reported, the ACC is set to discuss the issue on Wednesday, while the Big 12 is expected to follow the SEC and Big Ten's lead.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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